10:16, 02 June 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on June 02

World Bulletin / News Desk



TURKEY



ANKARA/ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to campaign for ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party MP candidates in the capital Ankara and attend an iftar dinner in Istanbul.

BOLU/DUZCE - Yildirim also due to attend rallies in the Bolu and Duzce provinces.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Following mounting tensions between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups.



SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.