Turkish Cargo carries world's fastest car

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to a Turkish Airlines statement on Saturday, Turkish Cargo completed a successful private cargo operation by carrying the $2.2 million Devel Sixteen luxury car with its expert team using special cargo transportation rules.
The vehicle, produced by Dubai-based Devel, has a 123-liter, 16-cylinder engine which can reach dizzying speeds of 563 kilometers per hour.
Turkish Cargo currently offers air freight services to 121 countries.
