12:54, 02 June 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Turkish Cargo carries world's fastest car
Devel Sixteen, which can reach speeds of 563 km an hour, safely transported from Dubai to Toronto

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Cargo, a division of Turkey’s national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines, has successfully transported the self-proclaimed “world’s fastest car” from the Gulf emirate of Dubai to Toronto, Canada.

According to a Turkish Airlines statement on Saturday, Turkish Cargo completed a successful private cargo operation by carrying the $2.2 million Devel Sixteen luxury car with its expert team using special cargo transportation rules.

The vehicle, produced by Dubai-based Devel, has a 123-liter, 16-cylinder engine which can reach dizzying speeds of 563 kilometers per hour.

Turkish Cargo currently offers air freight services to 121 countries. 

 



