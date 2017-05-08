15 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey 

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
During air-supported operations in rural central Tunceli, Siirt's Pervari district, and Hakurk, northern Iraq, security forces "neutralized" the PKK terrorists, a military statement said.
The operations are still ongoing, the statement added.
In its more than 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.
More than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children, have been killed since July 2015 alone, when the group resumed its terror campaign.
