Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:53, 02 June 2018 Saturday
Europe
11:52, 02 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Roadmap on halting Brexit to be sent to MPs
Roadmap on halting Brexit to be sent to MPs

George Soros-backed Best for Britain group will also publish timetable on a second referendum

World Bulletin / News Desk

Members and peers of the UK parliament will be sent a roadmap next week by Best for Britain detailing how they could stop Brexit and bring about a second referendum.

 

The pro-EU organization, backed by billionaire philanthropist George Soros, has received £2.3 million in donations in its efforts to change public opinion regarding its position on EU membership. 

 

The group will also publish a timetable on how a second referendum can be brought about. The publishing of the timetable will be part of the organization’s campaign manifesto that will be revealed at the campaign launch on June 8.

 

Best for Britain will argue that MPs need to introduce amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill calling for a second referendum regarding the final deal secured by the government of Prime Minister Theresa May. 

 

A second referendum, according to the campaign group, is theoretically possible and can be held within 17 working days of parliament legislating for one. As a result, one could be held as early as December after parliament returns from its summer recess.

 

“We think people should have a chance to compare the deal we can get to the one we already have. What’s clear is we can’t have ‘a best of all worlds’ illusory Brexit as the debate about the Irish border shows,” Eloise Todd, chief executive of Best for Britain, told the Guardian. 

 

Early this week, Soros gave a speech on the launch of the campaign by Best for Britain, saying that Brexit was “an immensely damaging process” and that the people of Britain should have the final say in the negotiations with Brussels.



Related George Soros brexit
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Palestinian killed in alleged car attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged car attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims the Palestinian attempted to ram his vehicle into Israeli forces in Hebron
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'

Speaking at a high-profile security summit in Singapore 10 days before President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Pentagon chief also said the US military continues to support diplomats pushing for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
US veto a moral blunder Palestinian foreign minister
US veto a ‘moral blunder’: Palestinian foreign minister

US on Friday vetoed a UN resolution calling for protection of the Palestinian people  
Trump may force coal nuclear plants to stay open
Trump may force coal, nuclear plants to stay open

White House confirms plan that could force local electric grids to buy more power from coal and nuclear power plants
Palestine s Abbas snubbed US delegation in March
Palestine’s Abbas snubbed US delegation in March

Move was intended to protest US decision to move Washington’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem
Turkey organizes iftar for Muslims in Brazil
Turkey organizes iftar for Muslims in Brazil

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency organizes fast-breaking meals in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, Kazakhstan
Trump waits letter from Kim
Trump waits letter from Kim

'Hopefully we'll have a meeting on the 12th. That's going along very well, but I want it to be meaningful,' Trump says
US imposed metals tariffs
US imposed metals tariffs

US penalties to include 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports, 25 percent on steel
Mission impossible' for US cities climate deal
'Mission impossible' for US cities climate deal

Since then, the City of Brotherly Love has cut energy consumption in municipal buildings, started replacing street lamps with LED lights, and launched a major green energy overhaul of its celebrated museum of art.
Istanbul march backs Palestinian cause
Istanbul march backs Palestinian cause 

People in march organized by Humanitarian Relief Foundation chant: 'Jerusalem is capital of Muslims'
Trudeau declines to meet Trump over NAFTA
Trudeau declines to meet Trump over NAFTA

Canadian PM says sunset clause in trade deal ‘totally unacceptable’
Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'
'Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Turkish community helped make London greatest city in the world
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Soldiers killed in attack by PKK terrorists
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount

Earlier this week, parliament ordered a partial annulment of May 12 general election results
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1 25
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1.25%

The Bank of Canada said that while the economy's strengthening this year warrants a hike in rates, it nonetheless would take a cautious or "gradual approach to policy adjustments."
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike

The nation's second-largest railway said it would rely on managers to keep trains rolling, but the strike is widely expected to curtail or shut down its freight shipments.

News

EU takes Hungary to court over 'anti-Soros' laws
EU takes Hungary to court over 'anti-Soros' laws

EU takes on Hungary over NGO law targeting Soros
EU takes on Hungary over NGO law targeting Soros

Hungary defies EU on law threatening Soros-founded university
Hungary defies EU on law threatening Soros-founded university

Victor Orban says George Soros 'attacking Hungary'
Victor Orban says George Soros 'attacking Hungary'

Hungary passes bill targeting Soros university
Hungary passes bill targeting Soros university

'Would-be-dictator' Trump will fail: Soros
Would-be-dictator' Trump will fail Soros

Brexit tangle raises prospect of Irish reunification
Brexit tangle raises prospect of Irish reunification

UK to demand EU repayment in Brexit satellite row
UK to demand EU repayment in Brexit satellite row

UK to publish Brexit blueprint over trade ties
UK to publish Brexit blueprint over trade ties

Pro-Brexit group fined over campaign-spend breaches
Pro-Brexit group fined over campaign-spend breaches

Britain's Johnson condemns Brexit customs plan
Britain's Johnson condemns Brexit customs plan

EU unveils bigger post-Brexit budget
EU unveils bigger post-Brexit budget






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 