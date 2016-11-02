Roadmap on halting Brexit to be sent to MPs

World Bulletin / News Desk

Members and peers of the UK parliament will be sent a roadmap next week by Best for Britain detailing how they could stop Brexit and bring about a second referendum.

The pro-EU organization, backed by billionaire philanthropist George Soros, has received £2.3 million in donations in its efforts to change public opinion regarding its position on EU membership.

The group will also publish a timetable on how a second referendum can be brought about. The publishing of the timetable will be part of the organization’s campaign manifesto that will be revealed at the campaign launch on June 8.

Best for Britain will argue that MPs need to introduce amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill calling for a second referendum regarding the final deal secured by the government of Prime Minister Theresa May.

A second referendum, according to the campaign group, is theoretically possible and can be held within 17 working days of parliament legislating for one. As a result, one could be held as early as December after parliament returns from its summer recess.

“We think people should have a chance to compare the deal we can get to the one we already have. What’s clear is we can’t have ‘a best of all worlds’ illusory Brexit as the debate about the Irish border shows,” Eloise Todd, chief executive of Best for Britain, told the Guardian.

Early this week, Soros gave a speech on the launch of the campaign by Best for Britain, saying that Brexit was “an immensely damaging process” and that the people of Britain should have the final say in the negotiations with Brussels.