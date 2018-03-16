Elections will ‘clearly’ end in first round

World Bulletin / News Desk
“There is no problem in public opinion surveys. Here, it is clearly seen that it [the election] will end in the first round,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a live interview on Star TV.
Erdogan said the people of Turkey have a committed allegiance to him “and there is a significant advantage that cannot even be compared to other parties for forming the parliament in that regard”.
“If there is a strong parliament behind the president, then the president will have a much faster decision-making process in the current government system.”
The number of lawmakers in parliament from his Justice and Development (AK) Party must be more than 300, Erdogan added.
Erdogan has served as president since 2014 -- Turkey's first popularly elected president. Before that, he served as prime minister from 2003 to 2014.
Should he win the June 24 election, Erdogan would be Turkey's first leader under the presidential system, which does away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.
