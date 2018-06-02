Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:53, 02 June 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 12:01, 02 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
US is our strategic partner says Erdogan
US is our strategic partner says Erdogan

Last week, the U.S. Senate Committee passed a bill which includes a measure to bar Turkey from purchasing F-35 jets.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Regarding the F-35 fighter jet deal with the U.S., Erdogan said Turkey is making its payments and is committed to the deal.

“We say that the U.S. is our strategic partner. As our strategic partner, the U.S. should not say we should knock on another door,” Erdogan said.

 “We are not interested with the Senate. There is only one thing that interests us. Have I discussed this with the president of the U.S.? I have. Have we talked about this in our inter-delegation meeting? We have.”

“If we are strategic partners, if we are model partners, the U.S. should not legally wrong us here,” Erdogan added.

In 2014, Turkey placed an order for the first two F-35 jets for a projected fleet of 100 F-35A aircraft and plans to deploy the aircraft by 2019.

The F-35s will replace the aging fleet of F-4 and F-16 aircraft. The first delivery of the F-35s to Turkey is slated for June 21.



Related US Recep Tayyip Erdogan f35
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
US is our strategic partner says Erdogan
US is our strategic partner says Erdogan

Last week, the U.S. Senate Committee passed a bill which includes a measure to bar Turkey from purchasing F-35 jets.
Elections will clearly end in first round
Elections will ‘clearly’ end in first round

Turkish president says people’s allegiance to him to contribute formation of parliament
15 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
15 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey 

Gendarmerie and police forces carry out an air-supported operation in northern Iraq plus Turkey's Siirt and Tunceli provinces 
Drones Are Here to Stay
Drones Are Here to Stay

Like it or not, the sky above is about to become far busier.
Turkish Cargo carries world's fastest car
Turkish Cargo carries world's fastest car

Devel Sixteen, which can reach speeds of 563 km an hour, safely transported from Dubai to Toronto
Turkey condemns Israel s approval of new settlements
Turkey condemns Israel’s approval of new settlements

Israeli government approves construction of 2,000 new settlement units in West Bank, East Jerusalem
Turkey slams US veto on Palestinians
Turkey slams US veto on Palestinians

Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin says veto confirms U.S. sides with the powerful, not the righteous
Turkey EU hold visa liberalization talks in Ankara
Turkey, EU hold visa liberalization talks in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Ministry said officials debated working plan Ankara offered to Brussels in February
Over 25 migrants held in southern Turkey
Over 25 migrants held in southern Turkey

Syrian migrants were rounded up in Hatay province
Erdogan Georgian counterpart discuss TANAP pipeline
Erdogan, Georgian counterpart discuss TANAP pipeline

Both sides also discuss bilateral ties over phone
Turkey arrests 4 for terror propaganda on social media
Turkey arrests 4 for terror propaganda on social media

Suspects have been rounded up in eastern Hakkari province
Turkish PM vows to clear terrorists east of Euphrates
Turkish PM vows to clear terrorists east of Euphrates

Turkey can never live next to terror says Premier Yildirim
Turkish police arrest 30 FETO-linked suspects
Turkish police arrest 30 FETO-linked suspects

Counter-terrorism operation conducted in capital Ankara
OECD to establish center in Istanbul
OECD to establish center in Istanbul

Turkish economy minister, OECD secretary-general sign deal on the establishment of organization's center in Istanbul
Over 500 kg of drugs seized across Turkey
Over 500 kg of drugs seized across Turkey

Security forces also arrest 23 people
40 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
40 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Former rector and clerk of court sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison

News

Purchase of F-35 jets unrelated to S-400
Purchase of F-35 jets unrelated to S-400

US Marines send F-35 stealth fighter squadron to Japan
US Marines send F-35 stealth fighter squadron to Japan

Israel gets high-tech fighter jets after fog delay
Israel gets high-tech fighter jets after fog delay

Israel orders more F-35 warplanes from US
Israel orders more F-35 warplanes from US

16 new F-35s to join Turkish Air Force fleet
16 new F-35s to join Turkish Air Force fleet

US will deliver new jets to Israel
US will deliver new jets to Israel

Elections will ‘clearly’ end in first round
Elections will clearly end in first round

Erdogan, Georgian counterpart discuss TANAP pipeline
Erdogan Georgian counterpart discuss TANAP pipeline

Erdogan, Putin discuss developments in Syria
Erdogan Putin discuss developments in Syria

Strong government needs strong parliament
Strong government needs strong parliament

Turkey's Erdogan slams opposition’s election promises
Turkey's Erdogan slams opposition s election promises

Turkey neutralizes 4,475 terrorists in Syria’s Afrin
Turkey neutralizes 4 475 terrorists in Syria s Afrin

Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'

US veto a ‘moral blunder’: Palestinian foreign minister
US veto a moral blunder Palestinian foreign minister

Egypt defense minister receives US delegation in Cairo
Egypt defense minister receives US delegation in Cairo

US imposed metals tariffs
US imposed metals tariffs

'Mission impossible' for US cities climate deal
Mission impossible' for US cities climate deal

'Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'
Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 