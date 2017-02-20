Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'

World Bulletin / News Desk
China's military build-up in the South China Sea and its deployment of high-end weapons systems in the disputed waterway is designed to intimidate and coerce neighbours, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Saturday.
Beijing has deployed a range of military hardware including anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles and electronic jammers across the South China Sea, where it has built islets and other maritime features into hardened military facilities, Mattis said.
China has also landed heavy bombers on Woody Island in the Paracel Islands.
"Despite China's claims to the contrary, the placement of these weapon systems is tied directly to military use for the purposes of intimidation and coercion," Mattis told the Shangri-La Dialogue.
He also blasted Chinese President Xi Jinping for reneging on a 2015 promise made at the White House that Beijing would not militarise the island features in the South China Sea.
Mattis' address in Singapore was the second time he had attended the summit since becoming Pentagon chief.
He returned to a theme that he and other senior US officials have hammered home since Trump took office -- that America is here to stay in the Asia-Pacific region and that allies should stick with Washington instead of aligning with Beijing.
Israeli army claims the Palestinian attempted to ram his vehicle into Israeli forces in Hebron
Speaking at a high-profile security summit in Singapore 10 days before President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Pentagon chief also said the US military continues to support diplomats pushing for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
US on Friday vetoed a UN resolution calling for protection of the Palestinian people
White House confirms plan that could force local electric grids to buy more power from coal and nuclear power plants
Move was intended to protest US decision to move Washington’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency organizes fast-breaking meals in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, Kazakhstan
'Hopefully we'll have a meeting on the 12th. That's going along very well, but I want it to be meaningful,' Trump says
US penalties to include 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports, 25 percent on steel
Since then, the City of Brotherly Love has cut energy consumption in municipal buildings, started replacing street lamps with LED lights, and launched a major green energy overhaul of its celebrated museum of art.
People in march organized by Humanitarian Relief Foundation chant: 'Jerusalem is capital of Muslims'
Canadian PM says sunset clause in trade deal ‘totally unacceptable’
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Turkish community helped make London greatest city in the world
Earlier this week, parliament ordered a partial annulment of May 12 general election results
The Bank of Canada said that while the economy's strengthening this year warrants a hike in rates, it nonetheless would take a cautious or "gradual approach to policy adjustments."
The nation's second-largest railway said it would rely on managers to keep trains rolling, but the strike is widely expected to curtail or shut down its freight shipments.