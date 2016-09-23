Worldbulletin News

Jordan trade unions renew call for withdrawing tax bill
Jordan trade unions renew call for withdrawing tax bill

Heads of trade unions will meet with Jordan's premier on Saturday to discuss the bill

World Bulletin / News Desk

Jordan’s trade unions on Saturday renewed calls for withdrawing a recently proposed income tax bill that has triggered a wave of protests in the kingdom. 

Last week, the Jordanian government approved an amended version of the bill that would, if passed, subject all annual incomes of 8,000 Jordanian dinars (roughly $11,200) or more to additional taxes. 

The bill has sent thousands of Jordanians into the streets amid calls for the government to withdraw the motion. 

On Friday, 78 lawmakers of the 130-seat national assembly (the lower house of parliament) signed a memo in which they vowed to disapprove the controversial tax bill. 

And on Saturday, Jordan’s trade union held an emergency meeting in which they said they stick to their demand for the government to withdraw the bill since the parliament is currently in recess. 

Heads of trade unions are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Hani Mulki later on Saturday for talks over the issue. 

On Thursday, the government raised prices of fuel and electricity, leading to further popular discontent, before reversing the move at the request of King Abdullah II. 

 


