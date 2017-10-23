12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Twelve people of the same family were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq on Saturday, according to an Iraqi security official.

Suspected ISIL militants raided a house in al-Farhatiah town in the Saladin province and shot dead all residents inside, Lieutenant Numan al-Jabouri said.

Several women and children were among the victims, he said.

The ISIL terrorist group has yet to claim responsibility for the attack.

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that ISIL's military presence in the country had been all but dismantled following a grueling three-year conflict.

Iraqi security forces, however, still mount frequent operations against what they describe as ISIL “sleeper cells”.