Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:01, 02 June 2018 Saturday
Africa
13:49, 02 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Kenya to use lie detectors to fight corruption
Kenya to use lie detectors to fight corruption

President Uhuru Kenyatta vows to fight corruption following latest scandal

World Bulletin / News Desk

While leading the nation in celebrating 55 years since independence on Friday, Kenyan leader Uhuru Kenyatta vowed to tighten the noose on corruption following the latest theft of $100 million from the National Youth Service that has left the country shell-shocked.

In a speech before thousands who had gathered in Meru County in central Kenya for the Madaraka Day celebrations, Kenyatta, who has witnessed an array of corruption scandals in the recent years, said all heads of procurement and accounts would undergo fresh vetting including polygraph testing.

“Those who shall fail the vetting will stand suspended. I expect this exercise to be concluded before the start of the new financial year," said Kenyatta.

He added that this concerned heads in government ministries, departments, agencies and parastatals. 

"You will hear of other tougher actions in the days to come, we have to declare in unison that corruption in all its forms will be diminished from our country. Like colonialism was defeated, so will we defeat corruption,” Kenyatta said.

This comes as earlier this week 24 out of 54 suspects accused of taking part in one of the worst corruption scandals in Kenyan history were charged with various charges.

In Thursday thousands protested on the streets of the Kenyan capital Nairobi calling on the state to fight corruption head-on.



Related Kenyatta
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US

Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border

Palestinian nurse shot near Gaza fence by Israeli troops as she rushed to help wounded protester
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians

In draft resolution, Kuwait asks for 'protection of the Palestinian people' at UN Security Council
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq

The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province
Palestinian killed in alleged car attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged car attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims the Palestinian attempted to ram his vehicle into Israeli forces in Hebron
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'

Speaking at a high-profile security summit in Singapore 10 days before President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Pentagon chief also said the US military continues to support diplomats pushing for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
US veto a moral blunder Palestinian foreign minister
US veto a ‘moral blunder’: Palestinian foreign minister

US on Friday vetoed a UN resolution calling for protection of the Palestinian people  
Trump may force coal nuclear plants to stay open
Trump may force coal, nuclear plants to stay open

White House confirms plan that could force local electric grids to buy more power from coal and nuclear power plants
Palestine s Abbas snubbed US delegation in March
Palestine’s Abbas snubbed US delegation in March

Move was intended to protest US decision to move Washington’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem
Turkey organizes iftar for Muslims in Brazil
Turkey organizes iftar for Muslims in Brazil

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency organizes fast-breaking meals in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, Kazakhstan
Trump waits letter from Kim
Trump waits letter from Kim

'Hopefully we'll have a meeting on the 12th. That's going along very well, but I want it to be meaningful,' Trump says
US imposed metals tariffs
US imposed metals tariffs

US penalties to include 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports, 25 percent on steel
Mission impossible' for US cities climate deal
'Mission impossible' for US cities climate deal

Since then, the City of Brotherly Love has cut energy consumption in municipal buildings, started replacing street lamps with LED lights, and launched a major green energy overhaul of its celebrated museum of art.
Istanbul march backs Palestinian cause
Istanbul march backs Palestinian cause 

People in march organized by Humanitarian Relief Foundation chant: 'Jerusalem is capital of Muslims'
Trudeau declines to meet Trump over NAFTA
Trudeau declines to meet Trump over NAFTA

Canadian PM says sunset clause in trade deal ‘totally unacceptable’
Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'
'Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Turkish community helped make London greatest city in the world

News

Kenya's Supreme Court upholds Kenyatta election win
Kenya's Supreme Court upholds Kenyatta election win

Kenya crisis deepens as Kenyatta leads in disputed poll
Kenya crisis deepens as Kenyatta leads in disputed poll

Kenyan leader vows to remove opponent if he wins poll
Kenyan leader vows to remove opponent if he wins poll

Kenyan president blasts court over poll cancellation
Kenyan president blasts court over poll cancellation

Two dead in Kenya poll protests: police, health official
Two dead in Kenya poll protests police health official

President Kenyatta reelected for 5 more years in Kenya
President Kenyatta reelected for 5 more years in Kenya






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 