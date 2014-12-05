Kenya to use lie detectors to fight corruption

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a speech before thousands who had gathered in Meru County in central Kenya for the Madaraka Day celebrations, Kenyatta, who has witnessed an array of corruption scandals in the recent years, said all heads of procurement and accounts would undergo fresh vetting including polygraph testing.
“Those who shall fail the vetting will stand suspended. I expect this exercise to be concluded before the start of the new financial year," said Kenyatta.
He added that this concerned heads in government ministries, departments, agencies and parastatals.
"You will hear of other tougher actions in the days to come, we have to declare in unison that corruption in all its forms will be diminished from our country. Like colonialism was defeated, so will we defeat corruption,” Kenyatta said.
This comes as earlier this week 24 out of 54 suspects accused of taking part in one of the worst corruption scandals in Kenyan history were charged with various charges.
In Thursday thousands protested on the streets of the Kenyan capital Nairobi calling on the state to fight corruption head-on.
