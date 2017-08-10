Over 25 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Police detained 26 suspects across Turkey for their alleged links to the Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, said a judicial source on Saturday.

Twenty-five suspects were detained in the southern Adana province, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Separately, in the central Eskisehir province, one suspect was rounded up by police for alleged links to FETO.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.