Turkey PM congratulates Medvedev on reelection

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Saturday congratulated his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev on his recent reelection.

In a phone conversation, the two premiers also hailed the significant progress in Turkey-Russia relations over the past 15 years, confirming the common will to further strengthen ties, said a Turkish Prime Ministry statement.

Last month, the Russian State Duma approved Medvedev’s second term as prime minister.