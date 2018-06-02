Catalan leader calls for talks with new Spain PM

World Bulletin / News Desk
Catalonia's separatist president Quim Torra called Saturday for talks with Spain's new prime minister as the Catalan regional executive was sworn in at an emotional ceremony full of pro-independence symbolism.
"Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, let's talk, let's address this issue, let's take risks, you and us," Torra said, just minutes after Sanchez himself was sworn in in Madrid.
Sanchez takes office after ousting veteran conservative leader Mariano Rajoy from power in a no-confidence vote on Friday.
"We need to sit down at the same table and negotiate, government to government," Torra said. "This situation we're going through cannot go on for even one more day."
Sanchez, a 46-year-old economist who as opposition leader was sharply critical of Catalonia's secession bid, has promised to try to "build bridges" with the region's new government which is still determined to work towards independence.
Torra's call for talks came as his handpicked 13 councillors took oath in the regional presidency in Barcelona -- some of them wearing yellow, the colour that has come to symbolise the separatist cause.
"Do you promise to faithfully fulfil the duties of the post you're taking on at the service of Catalonia in accordance with the law and with loyalty to Catalonia's regional president?", Torra asked each one.
"Yes I promise," they responded to strong applause.
An empty chair with a yellow ribbon stood in the chamber to represent Catalan separatists who are in jail over their role in last autumn's independence push and those like ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont who fled abroad.
Letters were read out by loved ones of those affected, during a ceremony that saw several onlookers break down in tears.
Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.
Palestinian nurse shot near Gaza fence by Israeli troops as she rushed to help wounded protester
In draft resolution, Kuwait asks for 'protection of the Palestinian people' at UN Security Council
The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province
Israeli army claims the Palestinian attempted to ram his vehicle into Israeli forces in Hebron
Speaking at a high-profile security summit in Singapore 10 days before President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Pentagon chief also said the US military continues to support diplomats pushing for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
US on Friday vetoed a UN resolution calling for protection of the Palestinian people
White House confirms plan that could force local electric grids to buy more power from coal and nuclear power plants
Move was intended to protest US decision to move Washington’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency organizes fast-breaking meals in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, Kazakhstan
'Hopefully we'll have a meeting on the 12th. That's going along very well, but I want it to be meaningful,' Trump says
US penalties to include 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports, 25 percent on steel
Since then, the City of Brotherly Love has cut energy consumption in municipal buildings, started replacing street lamps with LED lights, and launched a major green energy overhaul of its celebrated museum of art.
People in march organized by Humanitarian Relief Foundation chant: 'Jerusalem is capital of Muslims'
Canadian PM says sunset clause in trade deal ‘totally unacceptable’
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Turkish community helped make London greatest city in the world