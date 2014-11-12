OIC slams Israel’s approval of new settlement units

World Bulletin / News Desk
“The continuation of the illegitimate settlement policy represents a blatant violation of international law,” OIC Secretary General Yousef al-Othaimeen said in a statement.
He said the Israeli settlement building “was a challenge to the international community and relevant UN resolutions”.
He went on to call on international stakeholders to “shoulder their responsibility toward enforcing UN resolutions and bringing Israel to accountability over its continuing assaults and violations of Palestinian rights”.
Roughly 600,000 Israelis currently live in more than 100 Jewish-only settlements built throughout the West Bank and East Jerusalem since Israel occupied the territories in 1967.
The Palestinians want these areas, along with the Gaza Strip, for a future state of Palestine.
International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity on the land illegal.
Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.
Palestinian nurse shot near Gaza fence by Israeli troops as she rushed to help wounded protester
In draft resolution, Kuwait asks for 'protection of the Palestinian people' at UN Security Council
The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province
Israeli army claims the Palestinian attempted to ram his vehicle into Israeli forces in Hebron
Speaking at a high-profile security summit in Singapore 10 days before President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Pentagon chief also said the US military continues to support diplomats pushing for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
US on Friday vetoed a UN resolution calling for protection of the Palestinian people
White House confirms plan that could force local electric grids to buy more power from coal and nuclear power plants
Move was intended to protest US decision to move Washington’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency organizes fast-breaking meals in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, Kazakhstan
'Hopefully we'll have a meeting on the 12th. That's going along very well, but I want it to be meaningful,' Trump says
US penalties to include 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports, 25 percent on steel
Since then, the City of Brotherly Love has cut energy consumption in municipal buildings, started replacing street lamps with LED lights, and launched a major green energy overhaul of its celebrated museum of art.
People in march organized by Humanitarian Relief Foundation chant: 'Jerusalem is capital of Muslims'
Canadian PM says sunset clause in trade deal ‘totally unacceptable’
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Turkish community helped make London greatest city in the world