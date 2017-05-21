51 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk
Counter-terrorism squads carried out simultaneous raids in nine districts to apprehend the suspects, who were allegedly plotting terror attacks, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Police also seized organizational documents and digital tools linked to the terror group.
Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of ISIL terrorists.
More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror group has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.
Mehmet Gurcan Karakas, one of the global executives of Bosch, to head conglomerate
‘Strong Turkey is good for Balkans, stable and prosperous Balkans is good for Turkey and world’: presidential spokesman
Binali Yildirim slams CHP presidential candidate for not addressing fight against terror groups such as FETO, PKK, ISIL
PM Binali Yildirim, Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev speak about further strengthening bilateral ties
Suspects arrested in southern Adana and central Eskisehir provinces
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency doing archaeological work, plus work in health and culture in Hungary
Last week, the U.S. Senate Committee passed a bill which includes a measure to bar Turkey from purchasing F-35 jets.
Turkish president says people’s allegiance to him to contribute formation of parliament
Gendarmerie and police forces carry out an air-supported operation in northern Iraq plus Turkey's Siirt and Tunceli provinces
Devel Sixteen, which can reach speeds of 563 km an hour, safely transported from Dubai to Toronto
Israeli government approves construction of 2,000 new settlement units in West Bank, East Jerusalem
Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin says veto confirms U.S. sides with the powerful, not the righteous
Turkish Foreign Ministry said officials debated working plan Ankara offered to Brussels in February