51 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish security forces have arrested 51 foreign nationals in Istanbul for alleged links to the ISIL terror group, a police source said on Saturday.

Counter-terrorism squads carried out simultaneous raids in nine districts to apprehend the suspects, who were allegedly plotting terror attacks, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police also seized organizational documents and digital tools linked to the terror group.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of ISIL terrorists.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror group has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.