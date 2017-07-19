Terror issue absent from opposition campaign

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's prime minister on Saturday criticized the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) presidential candidate for not addressing the fight against terrorism.

Campaigning for the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara, Binali Yildirim said that CHP presidential candidate Muharrem Ince is failing to speak about the threat from terrorist groups such as the PKK, ISIL, and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Yildirim also slammed Ince for his claims that he got a phone call from the U.S. saying Turkey had failed to duly request the extradition of U.S.-based FETO leader Fetullah Gulen.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.