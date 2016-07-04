Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:01, 02 June 2018 Saturday
Turkey
16:41, 02 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
'Turkey seeks all-around good ties with the Balkans'
'Turkey seeks all-around good ties with the Balkans'

‘Strong Turkey is good for Balkans, stable and prosperous Balkans is good for Turkey and world’: presidential spokesman

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey is seeking all-around good relations with the Balkans, especially in three areas, according to a top aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

 “A strong Turkey is good for the Balkans, and a stable and prosperous Balkans is good for Turkey and the world,” wrote presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin in a column in Saturday's Daily Sabah, a Turkish English-language newspaper.

Kalin focused on Turkish-Balkan ties in the areas of political stability, economic development, and cultural flourishing. 

On political stability, he said peace in the region is “of extreme importance,” underlining Turkish efforts to support all incentives to keep the Balkans calm and safe. 

He said Turkey is working to maintain peace and stability in the Balkans. 

“Turkey's goal in the Balkans is not to seek influence but to ensure political stability, spur economic development, and support cultural and educational activities,” Kalin underlined, stressing that Turkey is against any foreign intervention in national or local issues. 

Mentioning various projects in the region by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), a state agency which works in the economy, infrastructure, and humanitarian sectors, he wrote: “Economic development is the cornerstone of Turkey's Balkan policy.”

Kalin also emphasized the cultural affinities between Turkey and the Balkans, tracing this back to the Ottoman era. 

"Having a vibrant cultural and artistic tradition, Turkish, Bosniak, Albanian, Macedonian, Serbian, Slovenian, Bulgarian and Greek authors, poets, painters and other artists can learn from each other and create works of great art by fusing their respective horizons," he said, expressing Turkey’s readiness to support such initiatives.



Related Turkey Ibrahim Kalin
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
5 local firms team to launch 1st Turkish car
5 local firms team to launch 1st Turkish car

Mehmet Gurcan Karakas, one of the global executives of Bosch, to head conglomerate
Turkey seeks all-around good ties with the Balkans'
'Turkey seeks all-around good ties with the Balkans'

‘Strong Turkey is good for Balkans, stable and prosperous Balkans is good for Turkey and world’: presidential spokesman
Terror issue absent from opposition campaign
Terror issue absent from opposition campaign

Binali Yildirim slams CHP presidential candidate for not addressing fight against terror groups such as FETO, PKK, ISIL
51 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
51 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Suspects accused of plotting terror attacks
Turkey PM congratulates Medvedev on reelection
Turkey PM congratulates Medvedev on reelection

PM Binali Yildirim, Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev speak about further strengthening bilateral ties
Over 25 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey
Over 25 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects arrested in southern Adana and central Eskisehir provinces 
Turkey continuing to restore Ottoman history in Hungary
Turkey continuing to restore Ottoman history in Hungary

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency doing archaeological work, plus work in health and culture in Hungary
US is our strategic partner says Erdogan
US is our strategic partner says Erdogan

Last week, the U.S. Senate Committee passed a bill which includes a measure to bar Turkey from purchasing F-35 jets.
Elections will clearly end in first round
Elections will ‘clearly’ end in first round

Turkish president says people’s allegiance to him to contribute formation of parliament
15 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
15 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey 

Gendarmerie and police forces carry out an air-supported operation in northern Iraq plus Turkey's Siirt and Tunceli provinces 
Drones Are Here to Stay
Drones Are Here to Stay

Like it or not, the sky above is about to become far busier.
Turkish Cargo carries world's fastest car
Turkish Cargo carries world's fastest car

Devel Sixteen, which can reach speeds of 563 km an hour, safely transported from Dubai to Toronto
Turkey condemns Israel s approval of new settlements
Turkey condemns Israel’s approval of new settlements

Israeli government approves construction of 2,000 new settlement units in West Bank, East Jerusalem
Turkey slams US veto on Palestinians
Turkey slams US veto on Palestinians

Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin says veto confirms U.S. sides with the powerful, not the righteous
Turkey EU hold visa liberalization talks in Ankara
Turkey, EU hold visa liberalization talks in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Ministry said officials debated working plan Ankara offered to Brussels in February
Over 25 migrants held in southern Turkey
Over 25 migrants held in southern Turkey

Syrian migrants were rounded up in Hatay province

News

Turkey slams US veto on Palestinians
Turkey slams US veto on Palestinians

Voters to make final decision in polls
Voters to make final decision in polls

Turkey slams French magazine slandering Erdogan
Turkey slams French magazine slandering Erdogan

‘No peace in Palestine until Israel ends occupation'
No peace in Palestine until Israel ends occupation'

Turkey calls for 'legitimate political order' in Syria
Turkey calls for 'legitimate political order' in Syria

Turkish presidential aide urges unity post Syria strike
Turkish presidential aide urges unity post Syria strike

5 local firms team to launch 1st Turkish car
5 local firms team to launch 1st Turkish car

Terror issue absent from opposition campaign
Terror issue absent from opposition campaign

51 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
51 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Turkey PM congratulates Medvedev on reelection
Turkey PM congratulates Medvedev on reelection

Over 25 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey
Over 25 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkey continuing to restore Ottoman history in Hungary
Turkey continuing to restore Ottoman history in Hungary






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 