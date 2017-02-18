Press agenda on June 03

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
DIYARBAKIR – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold campaign rally for ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in southeastern Diyarbakir province.
KASTAMONU / KARABUK / ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to hold rallies in Kastamonu and Karabuk provinces and attend iftar dinner in Istanbul.
PALESTINE
GAZA CITY - Following mounting tensions between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
SPECIAL REPORT:
‘War of billboards’ rages in southern Yemen
ADEN, Yemen – A less publicized conflict is raging in Yemen’s port city of Aden between the internationally recognized government and southern separatists.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 3, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 2, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 1, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 31, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 28, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 27, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 24, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 21, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 20, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 19, 2018