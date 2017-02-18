09:31, 03 June 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on June 03

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

DIYARBAKIR – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold campaign rally for ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in southeastern Diyarbakir province.



KASTAMONU / KARABUK / ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to hold rallies in Kastamonu and Karabuk provinces and attend iftar dinner in Istanbul.



PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Following mounting tensions between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.



SPECIAL REPORT:

‘War of billboards’ rages in southern Yemen

ADEN, Yemen – A less publicized conflict is raging in Yemen’s port city of Aden between the internationally recognized government and southern separatists.