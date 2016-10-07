10:15, 03 June 2018 Sunday

US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain

World Bulletin / News Desk

Troops affiliated with the U.S. have been deployed on strategic Sinjar district of Iraq's Mosul province, an official said Saturday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, District Governor Mahma Khalil said that the U.S. troops, armed with heavy weapons and military vehicles, installed themselves on Sinjar Mountain, northern Mosul.

Khalil added that the U.S. had already prepared a deployment in Sinjar and aimed at establishing a military base on the mountain.

In addition, Iraqi media outlets also pointed out that the U.S. troops on Friday arrived at Sinjar Mountain along with 15 armored personnel carrier vehicles.

The U.S. and Iraqi troops reportedly secured control of western Mosul near the Iraq-Syria border, a former stronghold of ISIL.

On August 3, 2014, terror group PKK entered Sinjar district on the pretext of “protecting” Ezidi community against raids by terror group ISIL.

After Ankara hinted at a possible military operation in Sinjar, terror group PKK announced that it had withdrawn from the region last March. Then, the Iraqi army announced that it had settled in the areas the terror group had evacuated.

In addition to PKK, Shia Hashd al-Shaabi militia -- affiliated with the Iraqi Prime Ministry -- also had presence in Sinjar.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU. Its three-decade terror campaign against Turkey has cost more than 40,000 lives, including women and children.