10:27, 03 June 2018 Sunday

Turkey organizes iftar for Kyrgyz Muslims

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Saturday held an iftar (fast-breaking) event for 1,000 people in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

TIKA Vice-President Mehmet Sureyya Er, TIKA Bishkek Chapter Coordinator Ali Muslu, and Religious Services Advisor of Turkish Embassy in Bishkek Semsettin Unal were in attendance at the iftar program.

TIKA will continue to hold iftar meals all around the world during the holy month of Ramadan, said Muslu.