Today in History June 03

|1098
|Christian Crusaders of the First Crusade seize Antioch, Turkey.
|1539
|Hernando De Soto claims Florida for Spain.
|1861
|Union troops defeat Confederate forces at Philippi, in western Virginia
|1864
|Some 7,000 Union troops are killed within 30 minutes during the Battle of Cold Harbor in Virginia.
|1888
|The classic baseball poem "Casey at the Bat," written by Ernest L. Thayer, is published in the San Francisco Examiner.
|1918
|The Finnish Parliament ratifies a treaty with Germany.
|1923
|In Italy, dictator Benito Mussolini grants women the right to vote.
|1928
|Manchurian warlord Zhang Zuolin dies as a result of a bomb blast set off by the Japanese.
|1938
|The German Third Reich votes to confiscate so-called "degenerate art."
|1940
|The German Luftwaffe hits Paris with 1,100 bombs.
|1942
|Japanese carrier-based planes strafe Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands as a diversion of the attack on Midway Island.
|1952
|A rebellion by North Korean prisoners in the Koje prison camp in South Korea is put down by American troops.
|1965
|Astronaut Edward White becomes the first American to walk in space when he exits the Gemini 4 space capsule.
|1969
|74 American sailors die when the destroyer USS Frank E. Evans was cut in two by an Australian aircraft carrier in the South China Sea.
|1974
|Charles Colson, an aide to President Richard Nixon, pleads guilty to obstruction of justice.
|1989
|The Chinese government begins its crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Hundreds are killed and thousands are arrested.
