Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:35, 03 June 2018 Sunday
History
10:46, 03 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Today in History June 03
Today in History June 03

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1098   Christian Crusaders of the First Crusade seize Antioch, Turkey.
1539   Hernando De Soto claims Florida for Spain.
1861   Union troops defeat Confederate forces at Philippi, in western Virginia
1864   Some 7,000 Union troops are killed within 30 minutes during the Battle of Cold Harbor in Virginia.
1888   The classic baseball poem "Casey at the Bat," written by Ernest L. Thayer, is published in the San Francisco Examiner.
1918   The Finnish Parliament ratifies a treaty with Germany.
1923   In Italy, dictator Benito Mussolini grants women the right to vote.
1928   Manchurian warlord Zhang Zuolin dies as a result of a bomb blast set off by the Japanese.
1938   The German Third Reich votes to confiscate so-called "degenerate art."
1940   The German Luftwaffe hits Paris with 1,100 bombs.
1942   Japanese carrier-based planes strafe Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands as a diversion of the attack on Midway Island.
1952   A rebellion by North Korean prisoners in the Koje prison camp in South Korea is put down by American troops.
1965   Astronaut Edward White becomes the first American to walk in space when he exits the Gemini 4 space capsule.
1969   74 American sailors die when the destroyer USS Frank E. Evans was cut in two by an Australian aircraft carrier in the South China Sea.
1974   Charles Colson, an aide to President Richard Nixon, pleads guilty to obstruction of justice.
1989   The Chinese government begins its crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Hundreds are killed and thousands are arrested.

 



Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History June 03
Today in History June 03

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 01
Today in History June 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 31
Today in History May 31

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 30
Today in History May 30

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 28
Today in History May 28

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 27
Today in History May 27

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 26
Today in History May 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 25
Today in History May 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history
Today in History May 24
Today in History May 24

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 22
Today in History May 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 20
Today in History May 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History 18
Today in History 18

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 15
Today in History May 15

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 14
Today in History May 14

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 13
Today in History May 13

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 12
Today in History May 12

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History June 01
Today in History June 01

Today in History May 31
Today in History May 31

Today in History May 30
Today in History May 30

Today in History May 28
Today in History May 28

Today in History May 27
Today in History May 27

Today in History May 26
Today in History May 26






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 