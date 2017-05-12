Worldbulletin News

16:34, 03 June 2018 Sunday
Iraq
11:22, 03 June 2018 Sunday

Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Airstrike targets PKK terror group in Hakurk region

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least three PKK terrorists were “neutralized” during air operations in northern Iraq, the Turkish army said on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question were either killed or captured.

The Turkish General Staff said on Twitter that the terrorists were neutralized in northern Iraq’s Hakurk region.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed terror campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, more than 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.



