11:28, 03 June 2018 Sunday

Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Palestinian youth on Sunday succumbed to wounds he sustained from Israeli army fire during anti-occupation rallies in the blockaded Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

“Mohamed Naim Hamada, 30, was martyred due to his wounds he sustained on May 14, near the northern border of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement.

The new death brings to at least 120 Palestinians, who have been martyred, and thousands more injured by Israeli army gunfire during anti-occupation protests near the Gaza-Israel security fence since March.