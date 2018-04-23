Worldbulletin News

16:34, 03 June 2018 Sunday
Africa
11:55, 03 June 2018 Sunday

15 killed in fresh attack in NW Nigeria
15 killed in fresh attack in NW Nigeria

Victims are members of local vigilante group which resisted bandits who stole cattle

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 15 people have been killed in an attack by gunmen in Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara state, police said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Mohamed Shehu said the killings took place in Zakuna village and the victims were members of a local vigilante group which resisted bandits who stole cattle.

"The police team deployed to the village discovered 15 bodies -- majority of whom were Yansakai members," he said, speaking to Anadolu Agency over the phone.

Zamfara has witnessed several deadly attacks by armed bandits notorious for stealing cattle and other violent crimes.

The government has established an army post and deployed fresh police contingents in the state.

While the attacks have reduced, locals continue to report attacks in remote villages.

Some 26 persons were reportedly killed in similar violence in late May in Gidangoga area of the state.



