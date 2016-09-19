Merkel offers Macron concessions on eurozone reforms

World Bulletin / News Desk
German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered a long-awaited answer to French President Emmanuel Macron's ambitious call for European Union reforms Sunday, offering olive branches on investment and help for debt-mired eurozone member states.
Merkel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung ahead of a crunch EU summit this month that Germany as the eurozone's top economy would support an investment budget whose total would be "at the lower end of the double-digit billions of euros range".
She said the "rainy day fund", as it has been dubbed, would serve to help even out economic imbalances between richer and poorer European countries "which need to catch up in the areas of science, technology and innovation".
"We need quicker economic convergence between the member states," she said.
"To do that we have to strengthen investment capability with the help of additional structural policies," she said, adding that the fund would be phased in gradually and then evaluated in terms of its effectiveness.
Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.
Palestinian nurse shot near Gaza fence by Israeli troops as she rushed to help wounded protester
In draft resolution, Kuwait asks for 'protection of the Palestinian people' at UN Security Council
The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province
Israeli army claims the Palestinian attempted to ram his vehicle into Israeli forces in Hebron
Speaking at a high-profile security summit in Singapore 10 days before President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Pentagon chief also said the US military continues to support diplomats pushing for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
US on Friday vetoed a UN resolution calling for protection of the Palestinian people
White House confirms plan that could force local electric grids to buy more power from coal and nuclear power plants
Move was intended to protest US decision to move Washington’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem