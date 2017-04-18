Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:34, 03 June 2018 Sunday
Middle East
13:47, 03 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Jordan protests snowball over IMF-backed austerity
Jordan protests snowball over IMF-backed austerity

Some 3,000 people faced down a heavy security presence to gather near the prime minister's office in Amman until the early hours of Saturday morning, waving Jordanian flags and signs reading "we will not kneel".

World Bulletin / News Desk

Angry protests rocked cities across Jordan overnight against IMF-backed austerity measures including a new income tax draft law and price hikes, hours after the government and unions failed to reach an agreement to end the standoff.

Protests have gripped the country since Wednesday, when hundreds responding to a call by trade unions, flooded the streets of Amman and other cities to demand the fall of the government.

Last month, the government proposed an income tax draft law, yet to be approved by parliament, aimed at raising taxes on employees by at least 5 percent and on companies by between 20 and 40 percent.

The measures are the latest in a series of economic reforms since Amman secured a $723-million three-year credit line from the International Monetary Fund in 2016.

Since January, Jordan -- which suffers high unemployment and has few natural resources -- has seen repeated price rises including on staples such as bread, as well as extra taxes on basic goods.

The price of fuel has risen on five occasions since the beginning of the year, while electricity bills have shot up 55 percent since February.

The IMF-backed measures have sparked some of the biggest economic protests in five years.

Overnight, protesters outside premier Hani Mulki's office shouted slogans including "the ones raising prices want to burn the country" and "this Jordan is our Jordan, Mulki should leave".



Related IMF Jordan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov t over deteriorating utilities
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov’t over deteriorating utilities

Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March

The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic

Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza

At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Airstrike targets PKK terror group in Hakurk region
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain

Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions

Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US

Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border

Palestinian nurse shot near Gaza fence by Israeli troops as she rushed to help wounded protester
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians

In draft resolution, Kuwait asks for 'protection of the Palestinian people' at UN Security Council
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq

The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province
Palestinian killed in alleged car attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged car attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims the Palestinian attempted to ram his vehicle into Israeli forces in Hebron
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'

Speaking at a high-profile security summit in Singapore 10 days before President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Pentagon chief also said the US military continues to support diplomats pushing for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
US veto a moral blunder Palestinian foreign minister
US veto a ‘moral blunder’: Palestinian foreign minister

US on Friday vetoed a UN resolution calling for protection of the Palestinian people  
Trump may force coal nuclear plants to stay open
Trump may force coal, nuclear plants to stay open

White House confirms plan that could force local electric grids to buy more power from coal and nuclear power plants
Palestine s Abbas snubbed US delegation in March
Palestine’s Abbas snubbed US delegation in March

Move was intended to protest US decision to move Washington’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem

News

Jordan trade unions renew call for withdrawing tax bill
Jordan trade unions renew call for withdrawing tax bill

Jordanians hit streets to demand resignation of gov’t
Jordanians hit streets to demand resignation of gov t

Turkey holds iftar for 300 Jordanian orphans
Turkey holds iftar for 300 Jordanian orphans

Jordan unionists plan strike to protest income tax bill
Jordan unionists plan strike to protest income tax bill

Jordan arrests two for seeking to join ISIL in Syria
Jordan arrests two for seeking to join ISIL in Syria

Jordan is key player for Israel's 'energy' role
Jordan is key player for Israel's 'energy' role

World leaders address 'economy of trust' in Russia
World leaders address 'economy of trust' in Russia

IMF urges 'more forceful' investment effort from Berlin
IMF urges 'more forceful' investment effort from Berlin

Sri Lanka sharply raises fuel prices under IMF pressure
Sri Lanka sharply raises fuel prices under IMF pressure

IMF warns of risks as central banks tighten
IMF warns of risks as central banks tighten

IMF's Lagarde urges action to improve prospects for EU youth
IMF's Lagarde urges action to improve prospects for EU youth

Ukraine, IMF discuss creation of anti-corruption court
Ukraine IMF discuss creation of anti-corruption court






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 