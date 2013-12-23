14:53, 03 June 2018 Sunday

Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Arab League on Sunday accused Israel of intentionally killing a 21-year-old Palestinian paramedic in the Gaza Strip.

Razan al-Najar was shot in the chest by Israeli snipers on Friday while running to a wounded Palestinian's aid in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza Strip.

“The Israeli occupation authorities are fully responsible for the medic’s murder,” the Cairo-based league said in a statement.

It called on the World Health Organization (WHO), the Red Cross and other medical charities to bring those responsible to justice “force Israel to respect international agreements regarding the safety of doctors and medics”.

It also urged the UN and other international organizations to “investigate Israeli crimes and to prosecute those responsible and hold them accountable for their crimes.”

Peaceful demonstrations have been held since late March in Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a great humanitarian crisis due to more than a decade-long Israeli blockade.

Since the mass Gaza rallies began on March 30, more than 120 Palestinian protesters have been martyred and thousands more injured by Israeli army gunfire.

Israeli soldiers use live ammunition against civilians who demand going back to their towns and villages in old Palestine and an end to the illegitimate blockade Israel has imposed on Gaza since 2006.

Many Palestinians interviewed by Anadolu Agency have described the young paramedic as a "guardian angel" for helping many demonstrators injured by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation protests.