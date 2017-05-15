Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov’t over deteriorating utilities

World Bulletin / News Desk
Firebrand Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has given the Iraqi government a few days to solve water and electricity problems in the country.
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition won most seats in Iraqi parliament during last month’s parliamentary election.
“If our [electoral] victory is the beginning for revenge from the Iraqi people, I will not allow that [to happen],” al-Sadr said in a statement on Sunday.
“I am sure that denying water and electricity to the people will not cause them to kneel,” he said.
"We give the government a few days to look into the issue of water and electricity, or allow us to work to regain our rights," the Shia leader said.
The Iraqi parliament is expected to hold a special session on Sunday to discuss the problem of water shortage in the country.
Many Iraqi provinces have witnessed demonstrations over the deteriorating electricity supply, especially during the hot summer time.
