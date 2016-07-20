Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:45, 03 June 2018 Sunday
Africa
17:06, 03 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
UN calls for calm in Mali opposition protest
UN calls for calm in Mali opposition protest

The opposition said some 30 people were hospitalised after security forces fired "live ammunition" at protesters on Saturday.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The UN has called for calm in Mali after dozens of people were hurt during banned opposition protests in Bamako, sparking calls for the prime minister to resign two months ahead of a presidential election.

The government rejected the claims outright.

"It is absolutely false to say that shots were fired using live ammunition," a source close to the security ministry told AFP.

Earlier Sunday, the ministry said the security forces were bound by three words -- "professionalism, courtesy and firmness" and that the police had acted to maintain public order.

It denounced the protestors for having injured a policeman in the head.

A "transparency" rally outside the party headquarters of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita attracted several hundred people.

Police fired tear gas and beat demonstrators with batons, according to an AFP reporter at the scene. Clashes also took place in other locations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who visited Mali last week, called late Saturday for "calm and restraint by all parties".

"(He) calls on the Malian government to ensure the protection of fundamental human rights and freedom of expression to peaceful demonstrations, including in the context of the ongoing state of emergency," a UN statement said.

Mali is one of the so-called "G5 Sahel" states -- along with Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger -- which have launched joint operations against jihadist groups.

Most protests are banned as the nation has lived under a near-constant state of emergency since an attack on a hotel in Bamako in November 2015 left 20 people dead.



Related Mali UN
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov t over deteriorating utilities
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov’t over deteriorating utilities

Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March

The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic

Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza

At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Airstrike targets PKK terror group in Hakurk region
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain

Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions

Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US

Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border

Palestinian nurse shot near Gaza fence by Israeli troops as she rushed to help wounded protester
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians

In draft resolution, Kuwait asks for 'protection of the Palestinian people' at UN Security Council
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq

The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province
Palestinian killed in alleged car attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged car attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims the Palestinian attempted to ram his vehicle into Israeli forces in Hebron
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'

Speaking at a high-profile security summit in Singapore 10 days before President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Pentagon chief also said the US military continues to support diplomats pushing for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
US veto a moral blunder Palestinian foreign minister
US veto a ‘moral blunder’: Palestinian foreign minister

US on Friday vetoed a UN resolution calling for protection of the Palestinian people  
Trump may force coal nuclear plants to stay open
Trump may force coal, nuclear plants to stay open

White House confirms plan that could force local electric grids to buy more power from coal and nuclear power plants
Palestine s Abbas snubbed US delegation in March
Palestine’s Abbas snubbed US delegation in March

Move was intended to protest US decision to move Washington’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem

News

Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish, Malian groups
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish Malian groups

Malian students in Turkey hail Erdogan's upcoming visit
Malian students in Turkey hail Erdogan's upcoming visit

Mali offers many investment opportunities
Mali offers many investment opportunities

6 killed in ambush on ruling party MP convoy in Mali
6 killed in ambush on ruling party MP convoy in

Bid for UN vote on Mali sanctions gains momentum
Bid for UN vote on Mali sanctions gains momentum

2 wounded after gunmen attack UN base in Mali
2 wounded after gunmen attack UN base in Mali

US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians

Turkey slams US veto on Palestinians
Turkey slams US veto on Palestinians

UN decries Israeli plan to demolish Bedouin homes
UN decries Israeli plan to demolish Bedouin homes

UN: 41 million migrants linked to Africa
UN 41 million migrants linked to Africa

Turkey donates $10M to UN agency for Palestine Refugees
Turkey donates 10M to UN agency for Palestine Refugees

UN worried over Saudi activists' arrest, missing prince
UN worried over Saudi activists' arrest missing prince






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 