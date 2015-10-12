Home secretary denies Tory Islamophobia problem

World Bulletin / News Desk
Britain’s home secretary on Sunday denied the Conservative Party has an Islamophobia problem, also attempting to question whether a Muslim group which raised the issue has standing to do so.
Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr, the secretary referred to his family’s Pakistani Muslim background, saying: “Let’s just look at who the home secretary is in this country, as you’ve just described me, my name is Sajid Javid, I’m the home secretary in this country”.
Responding to remarks by Baroness Sayida Warsi, a member of the House of Lords, saying “there is a simmering, anti-Muslim underbelly of Islamophobia within the party,” Javid said: “I’m afraid I do not agree with that.”
Javid acknowledged that there are issues with anti-Muslim hatred within the country. However, when asked if an investigation is needed into some Tories accused of Islamophobia, Javid denied there was.
On last week's open letter by a Muslim group calling for an investigation of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, Javid said: “Who said this? It’s the Muslim Council of Britain.”
“The Muslim Council of Britain does not represent Muslims in this country,” he claimed, adding: “You find me a group of Muslims that thinks they’re represented by the MCB.”
The MCB’s statement has been supported by senior Tory MPs and peers such as Warsi and Lord Mohamed Sheikh, who have themselves urged that an independent investigation be launched into members accused of Islamophobia.
The MCB is an umbrella group that represents over 500 Islamic organizations in the U.K.
Sajid Javid hits back at letter seeking probe of Islamophobia problem, despite support from senior Tory MPs and peers
Board member of Alternative for Germany party criticizes German football player of Turkish origin Mesut Ozil
Ramadan Tent Project hosts annual event for Muslims and non-Muslims across the UK
Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, when Muslims contemplate their relationship with God, carry out compassionate sacrifices, build community and help those in need.
School officials thank community for outpouring of support
Manifesto demanding change in Quran verses is 'Western version of ISIL' terrorists, says Turkish deputy premier
Issue over dress code started after new deputy principal arrived
Bissonnette feared Muslims would attack, kill his family
Head of Turkish parliament's Human Rights Committee also called Islamophobia a ‘threat to world peace’
Islamophobia in Europe and the U.S. is being used as a political project by right-wing politicians, says leading scholar
Mehmet Gormez, former head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate, also speaks at international conference
‘Islamophobia is no longer is restricted to where there are Muslim minorities’ says Salman Sayyid of the University of Leeds
Imam was attacked after he was on his way back home after leading night prayer at mosque
Mosque belonging to Muslim-Turkish association ATB firebombed in Hessen province
Racist graffiti, swastika symbol have been used to deface walls of Stockholm mosque