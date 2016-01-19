6 militants killed in clash on Pakistan-Afghan border

World Bulletin / News Desk
Six suspected Taliban militants were killed and four Pakistani soldiers injured in a cross-border attack on Pakistani border posts on Sunday, the military said.
The attack was carried out by militants in the northwestern Bajaur district of KP and southwestern Qamar Din Qarez area of Balochistan near the border with Afghanistan, Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani Army’s media wing, said in a statement.
“Terrorists carried out fire raids and physical attacks on Pakistan’s posts and border-fencing parties in Bajaur and Qamar Din Qarez areas, and were effectively responded to, killing six terrorists and injuring several others,” the statement said.
Four soldiers were also injured.
Terrorists are resorting to such attacks to prevent fencing and the construction of border posts, the statement added.
In June 2017, the Pakistan army began fencing of the Pakistan-Afghan border to stop cross-border attacks by Pakistani militants who fled to Afghanistan following 2009 and 2014 military operations in the Malakand Division and Waziristan.
According to Pakistan, despite this terrorist sabotage, construction of the border forts and fences will continue.
Pakistan blames “Afghan-based terrorists” for the recent flare-up of violence on its soil, but Kabul denies the charge, accusing Islamabad in turn of patronizing the Afghan Taliban, particularly the powerful Haqqani network, a group blamed for numerous militant attacks in Afghanistan in recent years.
Pakistan and Afghanistan share 18 crossing points, including Torkham and Chaman, which see the heaviest use.
Afghanistan does not recognize the Durand Line, a 2,640-kilometer (1,640-mile) border established in 1893 under an agreement between British-ruled India and Abdur Rahman Khan, then-ruler of Afghanistan.
Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.
Palestinian nurse shot near Gaza fence by Israeli troops as she rushed to help wounded protester
In draft resolution, Kuwait asks for 'protection of the Palestinian people' at UN Security Council
The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province
Israeli army claims the Palestinian attempted to ram his vehicle into Israeli forces in Hebron
Speaking at a high-profile security summit in Singapore 10 days before President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Pentagon chief also said the US military continues to support diplomats pushing for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
US on Friday vetoed a UN resolution calling for protection of the Palestinian people
White House confirms plan that could force local electric grids to buy more power from coal and nuclear power plants
Move was intended to protest US decision to move Washington’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem