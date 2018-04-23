17:22, 03 June 2018 Sunday

US veto allows Israel to continue assaults

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. bias for Israel is encouraging the self-proclaimed Jewish state to pursue its assaults against defenseless Palestinians, analysts believe.

“Israel will halt its crimes against Palestinians if Washington ceases its unwavering support for it,” Akram Attalah, a Palestinian political analyst said on Sunday.

On Friday, the U.S. vetoed a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli violence and calling for "protection of the Palestinian people" in Gaza and the West Bank.

Ten countries voted in favor of the Kuwait-draft resolution, while the U.K., Poland, the Netherlands and Ethiopia abstained.

“Israel would have curtailed its criminal behavior against the Palestinians if the U.S. had not used the veto,” Attallah opined.

He said the U.S. veto gives Israel the green light to continue its aggression against the Palestinians.

“Israel knows that it will not be punished by the international community and that the UN Security Council will not issue any condemnation as long as the Trump administration uses the veto in its favor,” he added.

The resolution, which was revised three times and was said to have been “watered down,” previously called for international protection for the Palestinian people.

The final draft called for “the consideration of measures to guarantee the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilian population in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in the Gaza Strip”.

Since March, more than 120 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands more injured by Israeli army gunfire during anti-occupation protests near the Gaza-Israel security fence.