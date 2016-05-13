Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:45, 03 June 2018 Sunday
Turkey
17:41, 03 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
YPG/PKK suffers heavy blow in Turkey, abroad in May
YPG/PKK suffers heavy blow in Turkey, abroad in May

Turkish security forces neutralize 280 YPG/PKK terrorists last month

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 280 YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized by Turkish forces in both Turkey and abroad this May, according to data.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question are either surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 1-30, 14 security personnel were martyred and 12 were injured in terrorist attacks.

In the same period, 216 terror suspects were arrested as part of operations against the PKK in Turkish cities, and 97 were remanded in custody.

So-called senior figures of the terror group were also neutralized in eastern, southern, and southeastern Turkey during the operations.

Osman Ozonal, codenamed “Malik,” in the top category of the Turkish Most Wanted List, was also arrested during an anti-terrorist operation in Siirt, southeastern Turkey.

Another terrorist lower on the list was also neutralized in another operation in the same province.

In the eastern province of Tunceli, three terrorists on the list were neutralized.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including those of women and children.

The YPG/PKK and PYD/PKK are Syrian branches of the terrorist PKK and the focus of Turkey's successful counter-terrorist Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria, near the border with Turkey.



Related Turkey PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
YPG PKK suffers heavy blow in Turkey abroad in May
YPG/PKK suffers heavy blow in Turkey, abroad in May

Turkish security forces neutralize 280 YPG/PKK terrorists last month
Turkish Red Crescent condemns 'murder' of Gazan nurse
Turkish Red Crescent condemns 'murder' of Gazan nurse

Aid workers and medical staff are not a target, humanitarian group tweets
5 local firms team to launch 1st Turkish car
5 local firms team to launch 1st Turkish car

Mehmet Gurcan Karakas, one of the global executives of Bosch, to head conglomerate
Turkey seeks all-around good ties with the Balkans'
'Turkey seeks all-around good ties with the Balkans'

‘Strong Turkey is good for Balkans, stable and prosperous Balkans is good for Turkey and world’: presidential spokesman
Terror issue absent from opposition campaign
Terror issue absent from opposition campaign

Binali Yildirim slams CHP presidential candidate for not addressing fight against terror groups such as FETO, PKK, ISIL
51 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
51 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Suspects accused of plotting terror attacks
Turkey PM congratulates Medvedev on reelection
Turkey PM congratulates Medvedev on reelection

PM Binali Yildirim, Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev speak about further strengthening bilateral ties
Over 25 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey
Over 25 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects arrested in southern Adana and central Eskisehir provinces 
Turkey continuing to restore Ottoman history in Hungary
Turkey continuing to restore Ottoman history in Hungary

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency doing archaeological work, plus work in health and culture in Hungary
US is our strategic partner says Erdogan
US is our strategic partner says Erdogan

Last week, the U.S. Senate Committee passed a bill which includes a measure to bar Turkey from purchasing F-35 jets.
Elections will clearly end in first round
Elections will ‘clearly’ end in first round

Turkish president says people’s allegiance to him to contribute formation of parliament
15 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
15 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey 

Gendarmerie and police forces carry out an air-supported operation in northern Iraq plus Turkey's Siirt and Tunceli provinces 
Drones Are Here to Stay
Drones Are Here to Stay

Like it or not, the sky above is about to become far busier.
Turkish Cargo carries world's fastest car
Turkish Cargo carries world's fastest car

Devel Sixteen, which can reach speeds of 563 km an hour, safely transported from Dubai to Toronto
Turkey condemns Israel s approval of new settlements
Turkey condemns Israel’s approval of new settlements

Israeli government approves construction of 2,000 new settlement units in West Bank, East Jerusalem
Turkey slams US veto on Palestinians
Turkey slams US veto on Palestinians

Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin says veto confirms U.S. sides with the powerful, not the righteous

News

15 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey 
15 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Terrorist PKK/PYD recruited scores in Germany
Terrorist PKK PYD recruited scores in Germany

At least 9 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey
At least 9 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey
7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey

More terrorists surrender, escape from PKK terror group
More terrorists surrender escape from PKK terror group

PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey
PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey

Turkey organizes iftar for Kyrgyz Muslims
Turkey organizes iftar for Kyrgyz Muslims

5 local firms team to launch 1st Turkish car
5 local firms team to launch 1st Turkish car

'Turkey seeks all-around good ties with the Balkans'
Turkey seeks all-around good ties with the Balkans'

Terror issue absent from opposition campaign
Terror issue absent from opposition campaign

51 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
51 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Turkey PM congratulates Medvedev on reelection
Turkey PM congratulates Medvedev on reelection






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 