YPG/PKK suffers heavy blow in Turkey, abroad in May

World Bulletin / News Desk
A total of 280 YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized by Turkish forces in both Turkey and abroad this May, according to data.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question are either surrendered or were killed or captured.
On May 1-30, 14 security personnel were martyred and 12 were injured in terrorist attacks.
In the same period, 216 terror suspects were arrested as part of operations against the PKK in Turkish cities, and 97 were remanded in custody.
So-called senior figures of the terror group were also neutralized in eastern, southern, and southeastern Turkey during the operations.
Osman Ozonal, codenamed “Malik,” in the top category of the Turkish Most Wanted List, was also arrested during an anti-terrorist operation in Siirt, southeastern Turkey.
Another terrorist lower on the list was also neutralized in another operation in the same province.
In the eastern province of Tunceli, three terrorists on the list were neutralized.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including those of women and children.
The YPG/PKK and PYD/PKK are Syrian branches of the terrorist PKK and the focus of Turkey's successful counter-terrorist Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria, near the border with Turkey.
