Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:48, 04 June 2018 Monday
Latin America
09:08, 04 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption 
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption 

Several children, some aid workers are among dead, says country's national disaster management agency 

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 25 people were killed and hundreds others injured when the Fuego Volcano, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) off the capital Guatemala City, erupted on Monday.

According to a BBC report, the volcanic eruption swept ashes, rocks and black smoke into the sky.

The National Disaster Management Agency (CONRED) said a river of lava had destroyed houses and burnt people inside the village of El Rodeo.

Several children and some aid workers were among the dead, the agency said.

The agency urged residents living near the volcano to evacuate immediately.

According to a CNN report, CONRED Director Sergio Garcia Cabanas said around 1.7 million people had been affected by the eruption.

Over 3,100 people have evacuated from the area, Cabanas said, adding that search-and-rescue efforts were ongoing.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said a national emergency response had been launched, adding: “We think that there could be a state of devastation in at least three areas,” according to the BBC. 

 


Related volcano Guatemala
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Latin America News
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel

Kim Jong Un Wants Hotel With $6,000 Per Night Suite for Singapore Summit and U.S. May Pay For It
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption 

Several children, some aid workers are among dead, says country's national disaster management agency 
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov t over deteriorating utilities
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov’t over deteriorating utilities

Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March

The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic

Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza

At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Airstrike targets PKK terror group in Hakurk region
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain

Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions

Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US

Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border

Palestinian nurse shot near Gaza fence by Israeli troops as she rushed to help wounded protester
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians

In draft resolution, Kuwait asks for 'protection of the Palestinian people' at UN Security Council
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq

The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province
Palestinian killed in alleged car attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged car attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims the Palestinian attempted to ram his vehicle into Israeli forces in Hebron
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'

Speaking at a high-profile security summit in Singapore 10 days before President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Pentagon chief also said the US military continues to support diplomats pushing for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
US veto a moral blunder Palestinian foreign minister
US veto a ‘moral blunder’: Palestinian foreign minister

US on Friday vetoed a UN resolution calling for protection of the Palestinian people  

News

Helicopters rescue residents after Hawaii volcano flow
Helicopters rescue residents after Hawaii volcano flow

Hawaii volcano could be building up to big eruption
Hawaii volcano could be building up to big eruption

Indonesian volcano erupts, sparking evacuations
Indonesian volcano erupts sparking evacuations

Hawaii volcano erupts, spewing lava
Hawaii volcano erupts spewing lava

Misery again for Philippine volcano 'evacuees since birth'
Misery again for Philippine volcano 'evacuees since birth'

Thousands more flee erupting Philippine volcano
Thousands more flee erupting Philippine volcano

Indonesia condemns Guatemala for Israeli embassy move
Indonesia condemns Guatemala for Israeli embassy move

Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem

Guatemala faces crisis after president turns on UN man
Guatemala faces crisis after president turns on UN man

Dying Guatemala lake underlines climate change threat
Dying Guatemala lake underlines climate change threat

Guatemala opens embassy in Turkey
Guatemala opens embassy in Turkey

Mexico seeks extradition of ex-governor
Mexico seeks extradition of ex-governor






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 