14:48, 04 June 2018 Monday
09:19, 04 June 2018 Monday

Press agenda on June 04
Press agenda on June 04

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 4, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - TurkStat to announce inflation figures for May.

 

UNITED STATES 

WASHINGTON - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

 

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock to hold news conference on the humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Home Secretary Sajid Javid to announce U.K.'s new anti-terrorism strategy.

 

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Desk to follow mounting tensions between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups.

 

SYRIA 

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war. 



