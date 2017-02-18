Press agenda on June 04

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - TurkStat to announce inflation figures for May.
UNITED STATES
WASHINGTON - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock to hold news conference on the humanitarian situation in South Sudan.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Home Secretary Sajid Javid to announce U.K.'s new anti-terrorism strategy.
PALESTINE
GAZA CITY - Desk to follow mounting tensions between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
