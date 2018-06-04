Worldbulletin News

14:48, 04 June 2018 Monday
Africa
09:33, 04 June 2018 Monday

Turkish Red Crescent distributes food aid in Senegal
Turkish Red Crescent distributes food aid in Senegal

Food aid has been distributed among 7,000 families in capital Dakar, ex-capital Saint Louis, Matam and Podor cities

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Red Crescent has distributed food aid to 7,000 families in several cities of Senegal during the holy month of Ramadan.

Teams delivered food materials to 7,000 families living in the cities of Matam and Podor, which is on the starvation line, according to the World Food Program Report in 2017, along with capital Dakar and the former capital of the country, Saint Louis.

Matam Municipality Mayor Mamadou Diaw and Turkish Red Crescent Senegal Delegation Head Suat Citlak were among those who attended the food distribution event in the city.

The Turkish aid body plans to provide support to 10 million needy people across the world during Ramadan.

 



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

