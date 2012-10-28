3 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK rocket attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three soldiers were killed in an attack by PKK terrorists in eastern Turkey on Sunday, security sources said.

One soldier was also wounded in the attack in eastern Hakkari province where the terrorists launched a rocket from a mountainous area on the Iraqi side of the border, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

An operation has been launched to nab the terrorists in the region.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.