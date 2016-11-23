10:07, 04 June 2018 Monday

20 arrested in Turkey anti-drug operations

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 20 people have been arrested during anti-drug operations in central Malatya province and Istanbul, security sources said on Monday.



Security forces conducted operations at 24 locations in Malatya and Istanbul, the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.



Police also seized 562 drug pills and 2,000 other pills as well as some marijuana during their raids.