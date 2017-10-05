Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange slightly rose 0.09 percent, or 93.16 points, to open at 99,264.37 points on Monday.

On the first transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices decreased 0.42 percent and 0.06 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the sports sector index posted the highest increase, up 2.77 percent, while the leasing factoring sector index saw the worst drop, down 2.05 percent.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 99,171.21 points, down 1.47 percent, with a 8.2 billion-Turkish lira ($1.78 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate climbed to 4.6560 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday. It was 4.5830 at Friday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate increased to 5.4460 compared with Friday's close of 5.3500.

The price of Brent oil prices per barrel $76.72 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday. It was $76.83 at the previous close.

Consumer prices in Turkey rose 12.15 percent in May, year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Monday. It was 10.85 percent in the previous month.