Turkey's annual inflation at 12.15 percent in May

World Bulletin / News Desk
The May figure was up from 10.85 percent in April, the data revealed.
The highest annual increase was seen in transportation, up 20.02 percent.
"Furnishing and household equipment with 16.87 percent, miscellaneous goods and services with 15.38 percent, hotels, cafes and restaurants with 12.51 percent and housing with 11.24 percent were the other main groups where high annual increases realized," TurkStat said.
21 economists predicted an annual inflation of 12.11 percent for May and an average 1.59 percent monthly increase in consumer prices.
The data revealed that clothing and footwear posted the highest monthly rise with 5.21 percent.
"In May 2018, the indices rose for transportation, 2.32 percent, for miscellaneous goods and services, 2.06 percent, for hotels, cafes and restaurants and for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 1.45 percent," TurkStat said.
It added there was no decrease in the main expenditure groups in May 2018, saying: "The least monthly increase was in alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 0.15 percent amongst main expenditure groups."
The next release on consumer price index is due on July 3.
Turkish president says country most peaceful since last 40 years
Security camera footage shows airstrikes near presidential complex in Ankara during failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016
Yearly increase in consumer prices at 12.15 percent in May, according to official data
BIST 100 climbs nearly 0.1 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6560
Police arrest 19 suspects in Malatya, another suspect in Istanbul
1 soldier wounded during PKK terror attack in eastern border province of Hakkari
Turkish security forces neutralize 280 YPG/PKK terrorists last month
Aid workers and medical staff are not a target, humanitarian group tweets
Mehmet Gurcan Karakas, one of the global executives of Bosch, to head conglomerate
‘Strong Turkey is good for Balkans, stable and prosperous Balkans is good for Turkey and world’: presidential spokesman
Binali Yildirim slams CHP presidential candidate for not addressing fight against terror groups such as FETO, PKK, ISIL
PM Binali Yildirim, Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev speak about further strengthening bilateral ties
Suspects arrested in southern Adana and central Eskisehir provinces
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency doing archaeological work, plus work in health and culture in Hungary
Last week, the U.S. Senate Committee passed a bill which includes a measure to bar Turkey from purchasing F-35 jets.