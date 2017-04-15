Worldbulletin News

14:48, 04 June 2018 Monday
Europe
German police shoot man near Berlin Cathedral
Knife-wielding man shot in legs for causing disturbance in city center

World Bulletin / News Desk

A German police officer on Sunday shot a man “rampaging” near Berlin Cathedral, according to local media reports.  

Citing a Berlin police statement, the media said the knife-wielding man, shot in the legs, was allegedly "causing a disturbance" in the city center. 

Speaking to reporters following the incident, Berlin Police spokesman Winfried Wenzel said the suspect was a 53-year-old Austrian citizen. 

Wenzel said there were no indications of a terror act. 

The police launched an investigation into the incident.

 


