German police shoot man near Berlin Cathedral

A German police officer on Sunday shot a man “rampaging” near Berlin Cathedral, according to local media reports.

Citing a Berlin police statement, the media said the knife-wielding man, shot in the legs, was allegedly "causing a disturbance" in the city center.

Speaking to reporters following the incident, Berlin Police spokesman Winfried Wenzel said the suspect was a 53-year-old Austrian citizen.

Wenzel said there were no indications of a terror act.

The police launched an investigation into the incident.