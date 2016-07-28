Worldbulletin News

14:51, 04 June 2018 Monday
Middle East
10:50, 04 June 2018 Monday

Israel arrests 7 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel arrests 7 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israel frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the West Bank to arrest “wanted” Palestinians

World Bulletin / News Desk

 Israeli forces rounded up seven Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military. 

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities,” the army claimed in a Monday statement, without elaborating. 

The detainees have been taken into custody for investigation, the statement said. 

According to official Palestinian figures, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 62 women and about 350 minors. 

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians. 

Tension has been running high across the occupied Palestinian territories since the United States relocated its embassy last month from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which was occupied by Israel in 1967 and represents the heart of the decades-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict. 

Since March, at least 123 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation protests in the Gaza Strip. 



