New footage shows FETO bombing presidential complex

World Bulletin / News Desk

Fresh footage obtained by Anadolu Agency shows a Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO) military aircraft carrying out attacks near the presidential complex in Ankara during the deadly coup attempt in 2016.

The security camera footage reveals how the pilot hits the intersection near the complex with two bombs in two minutes on the night of the defeated coup.

In the footage, flames and fumes are seen rising after the bombs are dropped. Also, windows of the General Command of Gendarmerie headquarters, located far from the presidential complex, shatter due to the explosion.

The images and an expert's report were sent to Ankara 23rd Heavy Penal Court.

The presidential complex and General Command of Gendarmerie headquarters bombings had left 29 people martyred and dozens of civilians injured.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.