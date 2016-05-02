Update: 11:49, 04 June 2018 Monday

35 irregular immigrants drown off Tunisian coast

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 35 irregular immigrants lost their lives after their boat sank off the Tunisian coast, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.



According to a statement, the naval forces in the southern city of Sfax reached 35 bodies and rescued 68 immigrants, seven of whom were foreigners.



It was stated that the boat sank five miles off the Kernannah Island with 180 people on deck.



On the other hand, rescue operations are ongoing with the help of military aircraft, divers and boats.



Located in the face of Italy, Tunisia is known for being a frequent destination of irregular immigrants who risk their lives in the pursuit to reach Europe.



With an unemployment rate of 25 percent in southern and inland parts of the country, many young Tunisians try to go to Europe by illegal means through the Mediterranean.





