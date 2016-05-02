Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:47, 04 June 2018 Monday
Africa
Update: 11:49, 04 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
35 irregular immigrants drown off Tunisian coast
35 irregular immigrants drown off Tunisian coast

Boat carrying 180 people sinks, rescue operation ongoing

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 35 irregular immigrants lost their lives after their boat sank off the Tunisian coast, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

According to a statement, the naval forces in the southern city of Sfax reached 35 bodies and rescued 68 immigrants, seven of whom were foreigners.

It was stated that the boat sank five miles off the Kernannah Island with 180 people on deck.

On the other hand, rescue operations are ongoing with the help of military aircraft, divers and boats.

Located in the face of Italy, Tunisia is known for being a frequent destination of irregular immigrants who risk their lives in the pursuit to reach Europe.

With an unemployment rate of 25 percent in southern and inland parts of the country, many young Tunisians try to go to Europe by illegal means through the Mediterranean.




Related Tunisia migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel

Kim Jong Un Wants Hotel With $6,000 Per Night Suite for Singapore Summit and U.S. May Pay For It
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption
25 killed in Guatemala volcanic eruption 

Several children, some aid workers are among dead, says country's national disaster management agency 
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov t over deteriorating utilities
Al-Sadr warns Iraq gov’t over deteriorating utilities

Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March

The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic
Arab League accuses Israel of murdering Gaza paramedic

Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza
Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Gaza

At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Airstrike targets PKK terror group in Hakurk region
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain
US soldiers deployed on Iraqi Sinjar Mountain

Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions
Belgium worried about ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions

Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US
Uber driver arrested after passenger shot dead in US

Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border
Gaza volunteer killed on Israel border

Palestinian nurse shot near Gaza fence by Israeli troops as she rushed to help wounded protester
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians

In draft resolution, Kuwait asks for 'protection of the Palestinian people' at UN Security Council
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq
12 civilians shot dead in northern Iraq

The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province
Palestinian killed in alleged car attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged car attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims the Palestinian attempted to ram his vehicle into Israeli forces in Hebron
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'

Speaking at a high-profile security summit in Singapore 10 days before President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Pentagon chief also said the US military continues to support diplomats pushing for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
US veto a moral blunder Palestinian foreign minister
US veto a ‘moral blunder’: Palestinian foreign minister

US on Friday vetoed a UN resolution calling for protection of the Palestinian people  

News

9 migrants die, 5 rescued in Turkish Mediterranean
9 migrants die 5 rescued in Turkish Mediterranean

Over 25 migrants held in southern Turkey
Over 25 migrants held in southern Turkey

Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Police firing wounds two migrant children in Croatia
Police firing wounds two migrant children in Croatia

700 migrants held in Turkey
700 migrants held in Turkey

Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Bodies of 11 migrants recovered off Tunisian coast
Bodies of 11 migrants recovered off Tunisian coast

Tunisia facing looming political crisis
Tunisia facing looming political crisis

Chairman of Tunisia’s election commission sacked
Chairman of Tunisia s election commission sacked

First rights trial since 2011 revolt opens in Tunisia
First rights trial since 2011 revolt opens in Tunisia

Tunisian capital gets first woman mayor
Tunisian capital gets first woman mayor

Ennahda Movement wins local polls in Tunisia
Ennahda Movement wins local polls in Tunisia






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 