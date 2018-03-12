Worldbulletin News

Israel injures 55 journalists covering Gaza protests
Israel injures 55 journalists covering Gaza protests

Since March 30, 123 Palestinians martyred due to Israeli gunfire, says Palestine’s Health Ministry  

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 55 journalists covering ongoing protests on the Gaza Strip have been wounded by Israeli soldiers, the Gaza government said on Sunday.

"The number of Israeli violations against journalists in the Palestinian lands, 55 of which took place in Gaza, has reached a total of 125," said a press statement.

Emphasizing that the Israeli violations against journalists increased in May, it added: "Nine of the journalists were hit by live ammunition, eight with explosive bullet shrapnel, 17 with gas bombs directly fired towards them, while 21 others barely escaped suffocating and fainted."

Israeli troops damaged four live broadcast vehicles by firing gas bombs and seven journalists were detained in West Bank. In addition, Israeli soldiers were accused of shooting and battering journalists.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry's Sunday statement, the number of the Palestinian martyrs in the Great March of Return demonstrations has reached 123, including 12 children, two medics, two journalists whereas 13,672 Palestinians -- 7,451 of whom were hit by live ammunition -- were wounded by Israeli soldiers.

Palestinians have held peaceful demonstrations named the Great March of Return by the Israeli borders of Gaza Strip since March 30. The Israeli army uses live ammunition against the Palestinians who demand "returning to the lands they were exiled from and an end to the illegitimate blockade Israel has imposed on Gaza since 2006".



