14:47, 04 June 2018 Monday
Middle East
Update: 12:20, 04 June 2018 Monday

Explosion at US-French base in northern Syria
Explosion at US-French base in northern Syria

Ain Issa town in northern Raqqah, where base is located, remains under control of YPG/PKK terror group

World Bulletin / News Desk

A military base hosting American and French troops in northern Syria’s Ain Issa town was hit by an explosion on Sunday night, according to local sources in Raqqah on Monday. 

Ain Issa in northern Raqqah is under the control of the YPG/PKK terror group, the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said. 

The base reportedly hosts around 200 American and 75 French troops. It remains unclear if there have been any casualties following the blast.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist network, which has waged war against Turkey for more than 30 years.

The U.S. and the coalition have largely ignored the links of the PYD/YPG group with the PKK, which the U.S. and the EU also list as a terrorist group.

Turkey has repeatedly objected to U.S. support for the terrorist PKK/PYD as a “reliable ally” in Syria, which has included supplying arms and equipment.


