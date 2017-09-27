Today in History June 04

|1615
|The fortress at Osaka, Japan, falls to Shogun Leyasu after a six-month siege.
|1647
|Parliamentary forces capture King Charles I and hold him prisoner.
|1717
|The Freemasons are founded in London.
|1792
|Captain George Vancouver claims Puget Sound for Britain.
|1794
|British troops capture Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
|1805
|Tripoli is forced to conclude peace with the United States after a conflict over tribute.
|1859
|The French army, under Napoleon III, takes Magenta from the Austrian army.
|1864
|Confederates under General Joseph Johnston retreat to the mountains in Georgia.
|1911
|Gold is discovered in Alaska's Indian Creek.
|1918
|French and American troops halt Germany's offensive at Chateau-Thierry, France.
|1919
|The U.S. Senate passes the Women's Suffrage bill.
|1940
|The British complete the evacuation of 300,000 troops at Dunkirk.
|1943
|In Argentina, Juan Peron takes part in the military coup that overthrows Ramon S. Castillo.
|1944
|The U-505 becomes the first enemy submarine captured by the U.S. Navy.
|1944
|Allied troops liberate Rome.
|1946
|Juan Peron is installed as Argentina's president.
|1953
|North Korea accepts the United Nations proposals in all major respects.
|1960
|The Taiwan island of Quemoy is hit by 500 artillery shells fired from the coast of Communist China.
|1972
|Black activist Angela Davis is found not guilty of murder, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.
