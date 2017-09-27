Worldbulletin News

14:47, 04 June 2018 Monday
History
Update: 13:30, 04 June 2018 Monday

Today in History June 04
Today in History June 04

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1615   The fortress at Osaka, Japan, falls to Shogun Leyasu after a six-month siege.
1647   Parliamentary forces capture King Charles I and hold him prisoner.
1717   The Freemasons are founded in London.
1792   Captain George Vancouver claims Puget Sound for Britain.
1794   British troops capture Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
1805   Tripoli is forced to conclude peace with the United States after a conflict over tribute.
1859   The French army, under Napoleon III, takes Magenta from the Austrian army.
1864   Confederates under General Joseph Johnston retreat to the mountains in Georgia.
1911   Gold is discovered in Alaska's Indian Creek.
1918   French and American troops halt Germany's offensive at Chateau-Thierry, France.
1919   The U.S. Senate passes the Women's Suffrage bill.
1940   The British complete the evacuation of 300,000 troops at Dunkirk.
1943   In Argentina, Juan Peron takes part in the military coup that overthrows Ramon S. Castillo.
1944   The U-505 becomes the first enemy submarine captured by the U.S. Navy.
1944   Allied troops liberate Rome.
1946   Juan Peron is installed as Argentina's president.
1953   North Korea accepts the United Nations proposals in all major respects.
1960   The Taiwan island of Quemoy is hit by 500 artillery shells fired from the coast of Communist China.
1972   Black activist Angela Davis is found not guilty of murder, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

