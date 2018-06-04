Update: 14:20, 04 June 2018 Monday

Madagascar prime minister announces resignation

World Bulletin / News Desk

Madagascar's prime minister announced his resignation on Monday in the first step towards the naming of a "consensus" premier to resolve a political crisis sparked by controversial electoral reforms.

The Constitutional Court has ordered President Rajaonarimampianina to form a government of national unity with a "consensus prime minister" to avert a full-blown crisis. For that to happen, the current government was required to resign and the president was ordered to name a new prime minister by June 12.

"I will tender my resignation to the president today. As a statesman, I cannot be an obstacle to the life of the nation," Olivier Mahafaly Solonandrasana told a press briefing.

"I resign willingly and with happiness. I have no regrets today and I can leave with my head held high."

"I will leave this magnificent palace, (but) I tell you this is not 'goodbye'," he added without giving details of his future plans.

No successor to Solonandrasana has yet been named.