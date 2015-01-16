Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates

World Bulletin / News Desk
Pope Francis called Sunday for dialogue in Nicaragua after new clashes killed at least seven people, the latest bloodshed in weeks of anti-government protests that have left more than 100 dead.
Violence erupted again Saturday, as protesters fired homemade mortars to fend off police crackdowns in the cities of Masaya and Tipitapa, both near the capital Managua.
The new unrest left at least seven people dead, including a US citizen reportedly killed by a pro-government mob in a separate incident in Managua, according to rights groups.
"I am united with my brother bishops in Nicaragua and their grief over violence committed by armed groups," the pope said at the Vatican.
"The Church is always in favor of dialogue, but for that it requires an active commitment to respect freedom and, above all, life."
At Mass in Managua's Metropolitan Cathedral, Father Luis Herrera said he was praying for the victims of "police repression."
The violence has now claimed 110 lives since it erupted on April 18, according to the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights.
The government said in a statement it was "absolutely willing to continue working for dialogue, justice and democracy."
The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.
