Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:18, 04 June 2018 Monday
Economy
Update: 15:18, 04 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
Qatar Petroleum signs Argentina deal with Exxon
Qatar Petroleum signs Argentina deal with Exxon

The deal, Qatar Petroleum's first in Argentina, was formally signed at a ceremony in a five-star Doha hotel by the heads of both companies.

World Bulletin / News Desk

State-owned energy giant Qatar Petroleum on Sunday signed an agreement to buy a 30-percent stake in Exxon Mobil hydrocarbon affiliates in Argentina.

"We are happy to reach agreement with Exxon, a strategic partner with which we have a long history," said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, president and CEO of Qatar Petroleum.

Andrew Swiger, senior vice-president of Exxon, said the deal "underscores" his company's commitment to develop Argentinian resources.

No value was given for the agreements.

The affiliates are based in the Neuquen basin, central Argentina. The area is known for its shale oil and gas deposits.

Announcement of the deal comes on the eve of a one-year anniversary of a diplomatic crisis which has rocked the Gulf.

On June 5, 2017, a group of countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut all ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting extremism and being too close to regional rival Iran. 

Qatar denies the allegations and says the dispute is an attack on its sovereignty.



Related argentina qatar
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Qatar Petroleum signs Argentina deal with Exxon
Qatar Petroleum signs Argentina deal with Exxon

The deal, Qatar Petroleum's first in Argentina, was formally signed at a ceremony in a five-star Doha hotel by the heads of both companies.
Moody s to review Turkey s credit rating for downgrade
Moody’s to review Turkey’s credit rating for downgrade

Decision comes amid ‘mounting uncertainty regarding future direction of macroeconomic policy’
Manufacturing sector gauge lower in May
Manufacturing sector gauge lower in May

Purchasing Managers’ Index for Turkish manufacturing sector stands at 46.4 points
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.05 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.5630
World economy keeps clear outlook Turkish Central Bank
World economy keeps clear outlook: Turkish Central Bank

Global economic growth maintains positive outlook despite rising protectionist trends, geopolitical risks, says bank
Turkey donates 10M to UN agency for Palestine Refugees
Turkey donates $10M to UN agency for Palestine Refugees

Foreign Ministry says country to also give $1.2 million to WHO following recent incidents at Gaza Strip
Turkey 97 000 vehicles registered in April
Turkey: 97,000 vehicles registered in April

Number of registered vehicles tops 22.5M, according to official data  
China stocks take step forward with MSCI nod
China stocks take step forward with MSCI nod

The decision last year by MSCI to add more than 200 firms was seen as a victory for Beijing, which has pushed for years to have its equities recognised, as leaders look expand the country's global market influence.
Turkey's exports to EU rise 21 5 pct in Jan-April
Turkey's exports to EU rise 21.5 pct in Jan-April

Exports to EU28 reach over $28B this January to April, says TurkStat
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.38 pct; U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops below 4.5000
Turkish banking sector profits 4 6B in Jan-April
Turkish banking sector profits $4.6B in Jan-April

Net profit records 7.9 percent year-on-year hike in January-April period
Turkey's economic confidence index falls in May
Turkey's economic confidence index falls in May

Index falls to 93.5 points, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.13 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreases to 4.5410
Eurozone loan growth to firms
Eurozone loan growth to firms

Adjusted for some purely financial transactions, growth in borrowing to firms was flat month-on-month, at 3.3 percent, ECB data showed.
Madrid stock market plunges over Spain
Madrid stock market plunges over Spain

Banco Santander, the eurozone's biggest bank by market capitalization, fell 5.21 percent at 4.63 euros around 0910 GMT, while BBVA lost 3.52 percent at 5.92 euros.
Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil
Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil

Financial markets are nervous as Italy faces the prospect of new elections as early as September after a nascent populist government collapsed over the weekend, prolonging almost three months of uncertainty. 

News

One year into Gulf crisis, Qatar ‘stronger than ever’
One year into Gulf crisis Qatar stronger than ever

Qatar to hike minimum wage 'by end of year'
Qatar to hike minimum wage 'by end of year'

Qatar to abolish controversial exit system for workers
Qatar to abolish controversial exit system for workers

Qatar Airways to expand despite 'large loss'
Qatar Airways to expand despite 'large loss'

Qatar, UK navies conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf
Qatar UK navies conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf

Qatar, Raytheon sign deal for $2.5bn air-defense system
Qatar Raytheon sign deal for 2 5bn air-defense system

Peso crisis is over, says Argentina's Macri
Peso crisis is over says Argentina's Macri

Argentina, Turkey look for better relations
Argentina Turkey look for better relations

Argentine truckers strike against austerity
Argentine truckers strike against austerity

Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election': Macri
Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election' Macri

Argentina police kill drug-carrying pigeon
Argentina police kill drug-carrying pigeon

'Disappeared' activist case haunts Argentina
Disappeared' activist case haunts Argentina






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 