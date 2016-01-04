Update: 15:18, 04 June 2018 Monday

Qatar Petroleum signs Argentina deal with Exxon

World Bulletin / News Desk

State-owned energy giant Qatar Petroleum on Sunday signed an agreement to buy a 30-percent stake in Exxon Mobil hydrocarbon affiliates in Argentina.

"We are happy to reach agreement with Exxon, a strategic partner with which we have a long history," said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, president and CEO of Qatar Petroleum.

Andrew Swiger, senior vice-president of Exxon, said the deal "underscores" his company's commitment to develop Argentinian resources.

No value was given for the agreements.

The affiliates are based in the Neuquen basin, central Argentina. The area is known for its shale oil and gas deposits.

Announcement of the deal comes on the eve of a one-year anniversary of a diplomatic crisis which has rocked the Gulf.

On June 5, 2017, a group of countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut all ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting extremism and being too close to regional rival Iran.

Qatar denies the allegations and says the dispute is an attack on its sovereignty.